HIGH SCHOOL
BOY’S BASKETBALL: Winona at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Winona at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.; La Crescent at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rochester Mayo at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Winona Cotter at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.; P-E-M at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.; Viroqua at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; Westby at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.
NORDIC SKI: Winona at Mora.
