The Winona Hims presented checks of $10,700 to two groups.
Funds were raised by the Hims members and presented by Hims President Mark Norton and the Hims Chorus.
Receiving donations are Sandra Burke, executive director with the Winona Volunteer Services, and Joni Meinke and her son Isaac with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.
