Playing in front of a charged-up Homecoming Week crowd, the Winona Senior High School volleyball team made quick work of Albert Lea in a Big 9 Conference match on Thursday.
Winona swept the Tigers, winning 25-7, 25-19, 25-13 to improve to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big 9. Grace Rohde had seven kills and three blocks. Emma Zeller had 12 assists and six aces. Chloe Swanson had four kills and three blocks.
Girls swimming
Winona 97, Austin 81
The Winhawks tried some new people in new places, and still came away with the victory over the Packers.
Anna-Lee Landers won the 200 freestyle in 2:16.13, Mary Hoffman won the 50 in :26.82, Morgan Walker won the diving with 186.35, Carolyn Macon won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.29 and the 400 relay won in 4:20.99. The team included Tara Ziegeweid, Anna McCormick, Ava Calvey and Anna-Lee Landers.
The Winhawks are back in action this weekend at a big meet at the University of Minnesota.
Girls tennis
Rochester John Marshall 5, Winona 2
Molly Heinert and Adele Jacobson won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles by identical 6-1, 6-1 scores for the Winhawks.
Boys soccer
Winona 1, Lake City 1
AJ Appicelli scored early in the second half for the Winhawks. Hans Larsen went the distance in net for Winona. The JV team won 5-0 behind Ties Larsen’s hat trick, while Zane Al-Saed had a shutout. The C team won 2-0.
Girls soccer
Rochester John Marshall 2, Winona 1
On Wednesday, the Winhawks fell to the Rockets. Jill Serleth scored for Winona on an assist from Faith Quinn.
