The Winona Health Urgent Care Clinic, in its new location on the clinic first floor (use clinic entrance) at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4.
All other Winona Health clinics and retail pharmacies will be closed on July 4.
Urgent Care wait times are available on the Winona Health website: winonahealth.org/uc. The Emergency Department at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, is always open.
