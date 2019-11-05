Three members of the Winona FFA Chapter were among a record 68,000 FFA members from across the nation to attend the 92nd National FFA Convention from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tyffanie Denzer, daughter of Wendy and Eric Denzer, of Winona walked across the national stage to receive the Prestigious American FFA Degree at the convention. This degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn and it is only awarded to half of 1% of the nation’s 654,000 FFA Members.
The Winona FFA, represented by Trentton Denzer, Tyffanie Denzer and Nick Hesterberg, had the opportunity to listen to motivational speakers and participate in leadership workshops.
Winona members visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, attended concerts by Old Dominion and Brett Young and had the opportunity to visit with more than 330 vendors and universities at the national FFA Expo.
Winona FFA adviser Brian Sather chaperoned the Winona delegation and attended sessions with chapter delegates as well as participating in interactive teacher workshops.
