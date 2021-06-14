Winona County Historical Society announces Walking Tours

Step into Winona’s storied past with Historic Walking Tours in downtown Winona and the Windom Park Historic District.

Winona County Historical Society guides will take you on a fun romp through Winona’s past. Tours feature architecture, businesses, people, fun stories, and trivia games!

Windom Park

Historic DistrictFridays July 9, 16, & Aug. 6, 13 all beginning at 2 p.m.

Windom Park is located along Huff Street between Broadway and 5th Streets. The Park’s namesake has been the only Minnesotan featured on federal currency. The Park also holds the Wenonah statue and is surrounded by beautiful and unique mansions of Winona’s golden era.

Downtown WinonaSaturdays July 10, 17, & Aug. 7, 14 all beginning at 2 p.m.

Join us for some street corner shenanigans that examine the architecture, people who built downtown Winona and how it has changed over the decades. Learn about how a “merchant prince” saved his store from the great fire of 1862 and why a bank has an African Safari Museum inside.

Cost is $10 public, $6 WCHS members. Register in advance by calling 507.454.2723 ext. 0. Bottled water is included.