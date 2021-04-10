Winona County dairy farmer packs up and leaves with 245 cows; 'We're not able to grow anymore'

Mitch Thompson, who bought Byington's farm, expressed mixed feelings Thursday.

"It's bittersweet," said Thompson, who owns a separate dairy farm less than a mile away and will operate both farms. "This allows me to expand my business, but I hate to see a good neighbor go."

Winona County Commissioner Steve Jacob, who said the county's animal unit cap needs to be reviewed and possibly changed, said the loss of business will hurt the county.

"It breaks my heart to see this happen," Jacob said. "I so wish I could get my other three commissioners that represent the city of Winona to revisit this issue."

The Post Bulletin reached out to those commissioners — Marie Kovecsi, Greg Olson and Chris Meyer — but two did not respond to messages and Kovecsi said she has been advised by the county attorney not to discuss the animal unit cap due to the ongoing case of Daley Farm vs. Winona County.

Jacob said that while he's glad Thompson is taking over the dairy, the net loss of 245 cows will negatively impact the local economy.

According to the most recent Comprehensive Review of Iowa's Dairy Industry, each dairy cow is worth about $25,000 in economic activity, meaning those 245 cows represent a loss of roughly $6.1 million to the county's economy.