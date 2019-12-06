MLB
Twins resign Pineda
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins addressed one of the vacancies in their starting rotation, agreeing to a deal to bring back starter Michael Pineda. The deal is for two years and $20 million and is pending a physical, a source confirmed.
Pineda, 30, was suspended in September for testing positive for a banned diuretic and will have to serve the rest of his suspension at the beginning of the 2020 season. The 39 games remaining on the suspension will keep him out until May.
Pineda, who signed a two-year deal with the Twins before the 2018 season, missed all of that season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and dealing with a knee injury. But in 2019, he was one of the Twins’ most effective starters, especially after the all-star break. Pineda finished the year 11-5 with a 4.01 earned-run average across 26 starts and posted a 3.04 ERA in nine starts after the all-star break before his suspension.
On Sept. 7, Pineda was suspended for 60 games for testing positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic banned by Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug and Prevention Program. Pineda said he had found out about the positive test two months prior.
Pineda said he had taken a weight loss supplement and was trying to control his weight to protect his knees. He said he had trusted someone who gave him something over-the-counter, which led to the positive test.
“It’s embarrassing. I feel obviously sad,” he said in September. “... I let myself down, my family, my teammates, especially where we are in the season.”
Pineda expressed hope at the time that he could return to the Twins, and manager Rocco Baldelli said in September he would welcome Pineda back if the pitcher re-signed.
Now it has, and Pineda will slide back into a rotation behind Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi. The move comes a day after starter Zack Wheeler, a Twins target, signed with the Phillies on a five-year deal worth $118 million. The starting pitching market has started to pick up in recent days as Cole Hamels also inked a 1 year, $18 million deal with Atlanta on Wednesday.
Twins sign Avila: The Twins have agreed to terms with catcher Alex Avila, according to reports, on a one-year deal worth $4.25 million.
The left-handed hitting veteran will replace Jason Castro, who left in free agency, as a backup to righthanded hitting Mitch Garver.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the signing, followed quickly by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and Mark Feinsand.
Avila, who will be 33 in January, had 16 home runs and hit .184 in 143 games for the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. A strong defensive catcher, his best offensive season came with Detroit in 2011 when, as a 24-year-old, he was an American League All-Star and hit 19 home runs.
He has also played for the White Sox and Cubs in his 11-year career that has been hampered because of concussions.
WNBA
Lynx extend coach/GM Reeves
MINNEAPOLIS — The Lynx on Friday announced a multiyear contract extension for head coach and general manager Chery Reeve, making official a move that has been expected. Terms were not disclosed.
Reeve has taken the Lynx to the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons as a head coach and holds the WNBA record for playoff victories (40). She took on the additional role of general manager before the 2018 season, and in September she was named the WNBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year for 2019.
“Cheryl’s leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “We look forward to the rest of the offseason as we build towards the 2020 season and a run at a fifth championship.”
Reeve thanked Taylor and his wife Becky in a statement, adding: “We have shared an incredible decade of Lynx basketball together, both on and off the court, and I look forward to the years ahead.”
NBA
Blazers give Melo guaranteed deal
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have given forward Carmelo Anthony a fully guaranteed contract for the remainder of the season.
The team had signed Anthony to a non-guaranteed contract last month and had until a January deadline to guarantee the deal.
Anthony, who hadn’t played for more than a year before he was formally signed on Nov. 19, has meshed well with the Blazers, averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds since joining the team.
The 10-time NBA All-Star was named Western Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over Portland’s three-game winning streak last week.
Anthony, 35, played seven-plus seasons for the Nuggets before being traded in 2011 to the New York Knicks, where he spent six-plus seasons. He also has played one season each with Oklahoma City and Houston. The Rockets traded him to Chicago in January but the Bulls cut him before he played a game.
Anthony filled an immediate need for the Blazers, who became short-handed at forward when Zach Collins injured his shoulder and required surgery that is expected to keep him out for at least four months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.