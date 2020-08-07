Winona briefs

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
23 Warriors named to honor roll
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced the Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2019-20 academic year, and 23 Warriors have been named to the list.
Winona State student-athletes from 11 different U.S. states, Canada, and Japan earned the WIAC recognition. In addition, the 23 total WSU recipients set a new program record for honorees, representing the final class for head coach, Beckie Rolbiecki, who recently announced her retirement after 16 seasons.
Winona Senior High alumni and Winona State freshman Callie Van Dyck was one of the 23 and was one of five Winona State freshman to be named.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former U coach fired by Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fired women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings on Thursday, a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the firing in a one-sentence statement while adding that he planned to address the decision Friday.
Players made claims of abuse over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by The Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports. The details were published by USA Today.
Players dreaded a heart monitoring system they said was misused in punitive ways, had to endure demeaning and threatening comments and were subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned, according to the report.
Players said the coaching staff demanded that they maintain a heart rate of at least 90% of capacity during games and that they faced loss of playing time or more conditioning work if they didn’t. A pediatric sports medicine director said maintaining a heart rate that high would be “very difficult” to do.
Over two years, 12 of 21 players left the program, including seven recruited under Stollings, according to the report. She defending her program in a statement to the newspaper.
Hocutt initially defended the coach as well, saying he was confident steps were being taken to improve communication in the program following a review of the program by a four-person committee.
After the report was published, Hocutt said he spent more than an hour meeting with players and more than two hours in talks with players and coaches and that those discussions would continue Thursday. The firing was announced late Thursday.
The pandemic-shortened season that ended in March was Stollings’ second at Texas Tech. She had previously turned around the programs at Minnesota and VCU and has done the same with the Red Raiders, a once-proud program that has fallen on hard times. Texas Tech finished 18-11 in Stollings’ second season after going 7-23 the year before she arrived.
Emma Merriweather, a center who transferred to Kansas, said she was mocked about her weight in front of men’s basketball players and admonished over showing signs of depression. She was later diagnosed with depression.
Brazilian center Marcella LaMark said she was called “dangerous” by Stollings because the coach said her fitness lagged so far behind her teammates. LaMark transferred to Pittsburgh.
Several players said coaches and staff berated post players with remarks such as “fat pig” and “grossly out of shape” and “gross disproportional.”
Strength coach Ralph Petrella sometimes threatened players with violence and made sexually suggestive remarks, players said. One player accused him of reaching under her sports bra and spandex shorts as part of a technique to recover from physical exertion.
Petrella, who denied the allegations through his attorney, resigned about the same time the player reported the incident to a Title IX administrator.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Pac-12 commish meets with player group
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott met with representatives from the #WeAreUnited college player group, with much of the discussion focused on the conference’s health and safety protocols.
The call lasted two hours Thursday night and 12 players took part, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the meeting was private and the league had no official comment.
The players have demanded the Pac-12 address a list of concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes. They have threatened to opt out of practices and games if their demands are not addressed by the conference.
Members of the players’ group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the meeting. The person familiar with what was discussed said a date for a second meeting was not set, but the Pac-12 said it expects to provide next week an update on medical protocols and whether athletes could be permitted to retain eligibility if they opt out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.
The players’ financial demands, which included sharing 50% of revenue each sport makes with the players and reducing the salary of Scott and other administrators, were a small part of the conversation, the person said.
Meanwhile, the Mountain West became the latest conference to have its players take a public stand of unity, echoing the Pac-12 and Big Ten player groups in asking for assurances about COVID-19 protocols and testing, along eligibility and scholarship retention.
The Mountain West quickly responded Thursday night with a statement, saying many of the players’ concerns were already being addressed and that the schools “value of out most important constituents, our student-athletes.”
The Mountain West players, unlike the Pac-12 players, did not say they would opt out of the practices and games if their concerns were not addressed.
Earlier this week, the NCAA announced schools would be required to keep on scholarship any athlete opting out of this season because of concerns about COVID-19. No decision has been made on whether those athletes will be allowed to retain their eligibility, but the NCAA said it wanted a plan from each of its three divisions by Aug. 14.
Players around the country are already opting out of the coming season, with some saying goodbye to college football for good. On Thursday, potential first-round NFL draft picks Micah Parsons of Penn State, Gregory Rousseau of Miami and Rondale Moore of Purdue announced they were skipping the season to concentrate on preparing for pro careers.
On Friday, Michigan State starting offensive tackle Jordan Reid posted on social media that he was opting out of this season because of COVID-19, but planned redshirt and to return next season as a graduate student.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced six players, including starting quarterback Josh Jackson and two starting offensive linemen, were opting out.
