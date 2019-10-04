COLLEGE HOCKEY
FSN announce broadcast team for Gophers hockey
Fox Sports North announced two new members of its broadcast team for Gophers men’s hockey in the 2019-20 season, with Charlie Beattie handling play-by-play duties and Bobbie Bohlig serving as rinkside reporter. They’ll be joined by former Gopher Ben Clymer, who returns as analyst.
Beattie, a KSTC-Ch. 45 broadcaster, replaces Doug McLeod, the Gophers’ play-by-play since 2012 who was not retained. McLeod was pulled from a Ch. 45 boys’ hockey state tournament broadcast after making an insensitive comment during a game. A St. Paul native, Beattie also was the play-by-play announcer for the Prep Bowl on Ch. 45.
Bohlig replaces Katie Emmer, who left to become pregame and postgame host for NBC Sports Philadelphia’s broadcast of Flyers games. A St. Cloud native, Bohlig returns to Minnesota after working as a sports anchor, reporter and video producer for the Liberty Flames Sports Network in Lynchburg, Va.
Fox Sports North also announced it will broadcast 20 Gophers men’s games this season, along with seven games that include Minnesota Duluth’s men and seven with St. Cloud State’s men. Included in that is the Bulldogs facing the Huskies on Jan. 18 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. The network will feature six women’s games, highlighted by the outdoor Gophers vs. Ohio State matchup on Hockey Day Minnesota in Minneapolis.
NFL
Ramsey ruled out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a second straight week, and now they want their disgruntled star to see a back specialist.
Coach Doug Marrone ruled Ramsey out Friday, saying he has been “working extremely hard to get back with this low-back issue and it hasn’t been getting any better.”
Marrone said he didn’t know when Ramsey would visit a specialist.
Ramsey missed a seventh consecutive practice Friday and won’t play at Carolina (2-2). He was inactive for the first time in his four-year NFL career last week at Denver. The Jaguars (2-2) rallied to win in the final 90 seconds.
Second-year pro Tre Herndon will replace Ramsey in the starting lineup again. The Broncos picked on Herndon in Jacksonville’s 26-24 victory last week.
Ramsey declined to talk to reporters in the locker room Thursday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection said on a weekly podcast featuring NFL players that his back has been “extremely tight.”
Ramsey requested a trade Sept. 15 following a heated argument with Marrone on the sideline in Houston and a much-less-public exchange with personnel chief Tom Coughlin after the game.
Team owned Shad Khan told The Associated Press earlier this week that has no plans to trade Ramsey.
WNBA
Sparks fire GM after tirade
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks fired general manager Penny Toler on Friday, a move that followed a postgame tirade when the team lost Game 2 in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
The team said Eric Holoman, the team’s managing partner and governor, will replace Toler as GM and executive vice president on an interim basis while a national search is conducted.
The Sparks finished atop the Western Conference with a 22-12 regular-season record. But they were swept in three games by the Connecticut Sun in the postseason.
ESPN reported Thursday that Toler entered the Sparks’ locker room after the loss on Sept. 19 and launched into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial slurs. Toler, who is black, acknowledged using the slurs but told ESPN they weren’t directed at any of the players. She also said she shouldn’t have used racial slurs.
The WNBA said Thursday that it was investigating her locker room speech.
In Game 3 of that series, first-year coach Derek Fisher benched the entire starting five near the end of the third quarter, including Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Alana Beard. ESPN reported that the decision may have had to do with Toler’s comments after Game 2.
Holoman thanked Toler for her tenure with the team that included 20 years as GM. The Sparks won the WNBA championship in 2001, ‘02 and ‘06.
Toler played for the Sparks from 1997 to 1999 and scored the first basket in WNBA history. After retiring in 1999, she immediately became GM and began assembling the roster that led the Sparks to their first league title in 2001.
Holoman called Toler “a foundational figure” in the growth of the league and wished her the best in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.