Winona Briefs: Sat Nov 6

NFL

Congress urges Washington Football Team to lift NDAs

WASHINGTON — Two members of the House of Representatives urged the NFL and the Washington Football Team to release individuals from non-disclosure agreements that would prevent them from discussing sexual harassment and workplace issues at owner Daniel Snyder’s club.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who is chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat who is chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, said Friday they want full transparency from the league and the team.

“Congress has a responsibility to combat harassment and discrimination in the workplace. If the NFL shares our commitment to address these issues, it will be fully transparent about the findings of the internal review and will allow all individuals to speak freely without fear of retaliation,” Maloney said.

Maloney and Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 21 requesting that all documents and communication related to the probe into the Washington Football Team be turned over by Thursday.

“While Commissioner Roger Goodell has told the press that victims and witnesses are free to take their story public, he should know many of them do not have that option,” Krishnamoorthi said Friday. “Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Football Team, has saddled them with gag orders, preventing them from coming forward due to fear of retaliation. If the NFL and the WFT are serious about addressing, among other things, sexual harassment within their organizations, they must allow these individuals to speak freely.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league submitted responses Thursday to the committee’s letter from last month.

“As we have discussed with the committee, we are in the process of identifying responsive documents while working through issues of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation,” McCarthy said.

The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July, saying the culture at the club was “toxic” and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

Down and out: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. released by Browns

CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr.’s run his last route for the Browns. He’s wide open now.

The polarizing wide receiver is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with Beckham after a drama-filled stay that ended with him being told to stay home from practice.

Beckham’s unceremonious exit — not completely official — came on Friday, his 29th birthday, and a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler.

It was a tipping point in the team’s often-unstable relationship with him.

The Browns didn’t appreciate the video or that Beckham didn’t reach out to Mayfield, who said he was wiling to work things out.

Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representation worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry on agreeable financial terms for both sides in his departure.

“I don’t think anyone envisioned when the organization traded for Odell three years ago that this would really be the resolution,” Berry said. “It’s unfortunate, but at the same time there are some situations in the NFL where things just don’t quite work out and that’s where we are today.

“Those decisions are incredibly difficult, but at the end of the day it’s a decision that I felt was appropriate for our team.”

Once the sides finalize financial terms — Beckham is owed $8 million this season — Beckham will be waived and can be claimed by any team with enough salary-cap space. If he clears the waiver wire next week, he’ll be a free agent and can sign anywhere.

NHL

Sharks send promising rookie Eklund back to Sweden

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks reassigned promising rookie forward William Eklund to his club team in Sweden on Friday, delaying the start of his entry contract for one season.

The 19-year-old Eklund was San Jose’s seventh pick in the draft this year and quickly showed signs of why the Sharks believe he will be a foundation piece for the future.

Eklund had four assists in nine games and didn’t look overmatched in his first stint in the NHL.

But the Sharks still opted to send him back to Djurgardens IF in Sweden before he played his 10th game, which would have triggered the first year of his three-year entry contract.

“This was one of the toughest decisions we have had to make,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “William’s tremendous skill and vision have been evident since his participation in our rookie tournament in September. In his nine NHL games as a teenager, he has shown that he is going to be a special player in this league but ultimately, we feel it is in the best interest of his long-term development to return to Sweden and continue to work on becoming the dominant player we know he can be.”

Eklund played mostly on the top two lines and handled the tough competition well for a teenager. His play impressed his older teammates.

“He’s going to be an elite player in this league,” captain Logan Couture said. “It’s tough to play in this league at 18, 19. He’s shown he can do it. Very impressive. It isn’t easy to do what he’s doing, playing top six minutes. ... He proved he can play in the NHL.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0