Winona and LARP wrestle at sections

Both the LARP and Winona/Cotter wrestling teams competed in section tournaments in Rochester on Friday and Saturday.

Section 1AAThe L-A/R-P co-op had nine wrestlers still alive after Friday’s first day of competition at the Section 1AA meet in Rochester, though only one still had a shot to go to state by Saturday evening.

Senior Tyler Kryzer had battled his way through the wrestle backs in the 182-pound bracket, setting himself up for a third-place matchup against Waseca junior Payton Garza.

That bout did not begin until after the Winona Daily News deadline.

One other LARP wrestler made it to the third-place match.

Senior Tyler Kreidermacher lost in his second match of the 113-pound main bracket on Friday, then rattled off a trio of wins in the wrestle backs to set up a third-place rematch against Kasson-Mantorville eighth grader Jonah Coleman, who defeated him 8-0 a day earlier.

Coleman got the better of Kreidermacher in the third-place match in a 5-0 decision, as the LARP senior closed his career with a fourth-place finish.

A trio of Screaming Eagles made it through the wrestlebacks into the fifth-place match, and all three of them won their final matches of the tournament.

Sophomore Jordan Zibrowski won a 7-3 decision over Pine Island eighth grader Nick Thein at 126, freshman Quintin Betthauser pinned P-E-M junior Garion Wallgren at 132 pounds and senior Jacob Meyer pinned Waseca eighth grader Matthew Veroeven in the 195-pound bracket.

Section 1AAAThe Winona/Cotter team did not have any individuals qualify for state during the section meet in Rochester on Friday, but a pair of wrestlers came close thanks to strong wrestleback performances.

At 160 pounds, junior Peyton Hoff finished fourth for the team’s second-best finish.

Hoff won his first match in a 14-4 major decision over Austin junior Sam Oelfke, but lost to a pin against Owatonna senior Landen Johnson in the semifinals.

In the wrestlebacks, Hoff won by a technical fall over Faribault sophomore Cooper Leichtnam, but the Winhawks junior’s season came to a close with a tech fall loss against Rochester Mayo junior Logan Burger in the third-place match.

Junior Logan Henningson had Winona/Cotter’s best finish of the tournament, placing third at 138 pounds.

Henningson won his first match in a tech fall over junior Mark Tamke of Austin, but fell in a close 3-1 decision against Rochester Mayo freshman Calder Sheehan in the semifinals.

The Winona junior won a pair of wrestleback matches with pins against Owatonna senior Michael Bobo and Faribault junior Hunter Conrad to earn third place, but Henningson lost a no contest in the second-place bout as he was matched up against Sheehan, narrowly missing the second-place cutoff for state qualification.

