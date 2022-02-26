 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MSHSL WRESTLING

Winona and LARP wrestle at sections

  • 0

Both the LARP and Winona/Cotter wrestling teams competed in section tournaments in Rochester on Friday and Saturday.

Section 1AAThe L-A/R-P co-op had nine wrestlers still alive after Friday’s first day of competition at the Section 1AA meet in Rochester, though only one still had a shot to go to state by Saturday evening.

Senior Tyler Kryzer had battled his way through the wrestle backs in the 182-pound bracket, setting himself up for a third-place matchup against Waseca junior Payton Garza.

That bout did not begin until after the Winona Daily News deadline.

One other LARP wrestler made it to the third-place match.

Senior Tyler Kreidermacher lost in his second match of the 113-pound main bracket on Friday, then rattled off a trio of wins in the wrestle backs to set up a third-place rematch against Kasson-Mantorville eighth grader Jonah Coleman, who defeated him 8-0 a day earlier.

People are also reading…

Coleman got the better of Kreidermacher in the third-place match in a 5-0 decision, as the LARP senior closed his career with a fourth-place finish.

A trio of Screaming Eagles made it through the wrestlebacks into the fifth-place match, and all three of them won their final matches of the tournament.

Sophomore Jordan Zibrowski won a 7-3 decision over Pine Island eighth grader Nick Thein at 126, freshman Quintin Betthauser pinned P-E-M junior Garion Wallgren at 132 pounds and senior Jacob Meyer pinned Waseca eighth grader Matthew Veroeven in the 195-pound bracket.

Section 1AAAThe Winona/Cotter team did not have any individuals qualify for state during the section meet in Rochester on Friday, but a pair of wrestlers came close thanks to strong wrestleback performances.

At 160 pounds, junior Peyton Hoff finished fourth for the team’s second-best finish.

Hoff won his first match in a 14-4 major decision over Austin junior Sam Oelfke, but lost to a pin against Owatonna senior Landen Johnson in the semifinals.

In the wrestlebacks, Hoff won by a technical fall over Faribault sophomore Cooper Leichtnam, but the Winhawks junior’s season came to a close with a tech fall loss against Rochester Mayo junior Logan Burger in the third-place match.

Junior Logan Henningson had Winona/Cotter’s best finish of the tournament, placing third at 138 pounds.

Henningson won his first match in a tech fall over junior Mark Tamke of Austin, but fell in a close 3-1 decision against Rochester Mayo freshman Calder Sheehan in the semifinals.

The Winona junior won a pair of wrestleback matches with pins against Owatonna senior Michael Bobo and Faribault junior Hunter Conrad to earn third place, but Henningson lost a no contest in the second-place bout as he was matched up against Sheehan, narrowly missing the second-place cutoff for state qualification.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News