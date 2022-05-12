FRIDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, FS2, 11 p.m.; AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney, FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Indiana St. at S. Illinois, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Georgia at Tennessee, SECN, 4:30 p.m.; Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Nebraska at Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Xavier at UConn, FS1, 6 p.m.; Mississippi at LSU, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, SECN, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill., FS2, 11 a.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh, ACCN, Noon; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich., BTN, 1 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal, Oklahoma City, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla., ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill., FS2, 2 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh, ACCN, 2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich., BTN, 4 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla., ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Pac-12 Championships: Women’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N, 6:30 p.m.;Pac-12 Championships: Women’s 10K, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N, 9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Championships: Men’s 10K, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N, 10:15 p.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, GOLF, 6 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., GOLF, 9:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., GOLF, 12:30 p.m.; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 4 p.m.

IIHF MEN’S HOCKEY: World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN, 8 a.m.; World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN, Noon; World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

MEN’S LACROSSE: NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London, 3 p.m.

NBA: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6, ESPN, 6:40 p.m.; Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL: Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6, TNT, 6 p.m.; Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6, TBS, 6:30 p.m.; Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: World Finals, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah, FS2, 5 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS: Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

USFL FOOTBALL: Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., USA, 7 p.m.

