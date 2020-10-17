Winless Falcons, with new coach, could try the unexpected vs. Vikings

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, elevated from defensive coordinator, hasn’t been a head coach since going 17-31 with no playoff appearances with Tampa Bay from 2009-11. He said he doesn’t feel like an interim coach because there’s still 11 games left. As for being aggressive on game day, he’s all in.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be more aggressive, but my natural inkling is to be more aggressive at all times,” Morris said. “So I’m going to just be myself, let my team be who they’re going to be and try to do what we need to win this football game.”

Maalouf said he expects Bernie Parmalee, Atlanta’s new special teams coordinator, to encourage Morris to push the envelope on special teams Sunday. Parmalee was Kotwica’s assistant last year but has never been a coordinator.

“He wants to make an impact, he wants to put his résumé on film as well,” Maalouf said. “It’s important that we’re prepared for everything they could throw at us, and we’ve taken the time to actually do that.”

There shouldn’t be much pressure on Parmalee. Kotwica oversaw one of the league’s worst units in the 21 games he lasted after leaving Washington for Atlanta.