WIMBLEDON 2021: Grand Slam tennis returns to England's grass

“Probably, yes, for those who know how to play on grass and don’t need much time for the preparation on it, it could probably be better,” said Petra Kvitova, the Czech left-hander who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

The U.S. Open was played in August-September 2020, albeit without fans, and the Australian Open was delayed by three weeks in 2021.

But the All England Club, unlike groups running other majors, had cancellation insurance that paid 180 million pounds ($250 million), according to chairman Ian Hewitt.

“Everything happened very quickly. ... We were all not sure, anymore, what was going on,” said Federer, who missed most of 2020 after two operations on his right knee. “I remember being on (ATP) Council calls and trying to understand the magnitude and (asking), ‘When is the clay going to start?’ And then it literally went, within a couple of weeks, Wimbledon was canceled.”

There are changes this time — and on the horizon.

The singles champions’ checks are reduced more than 25% to about $2.4 million, although the overall cut in prize money is closer to 5%.