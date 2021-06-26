WIMBLEDON 2021: Djokovic tries to lock in with much at stake

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic is well aware, of course, of all that is in the offing over the next fortnight and, should that go well, what else would be on the horizon for him in the weeks and months that will follow.

Win his next seven matches at Wimbledon, starting Monday with the traditional honor given to the defending men’s champion of opening the Centre Court proceedings on Day 1, and Djokovic will own three consecutive titles at the All England Club.

Add those to the other three he’s won on the grass there to make six in all, and to the record nine trophies he owns from the hard courts at the Australian Open, and to the three from the hard courts at the U.S. Open, and to the two from the clay courts at the French Open — try listing all of that without pausing to take a breath — and his total Grand Slam collection would reach 20.

That would tie the men’s mark first reached by Roger Federer in 2018, then equaled last year by Rafael Nadal (who is sitting out Wimbledon).

As it is, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic has won seven of the past 12 Slams, the most ever for a man after turning 30.

Heady stuff, yes. But there’s more.