WIMBLEDON 2021: Andy Murray's return; Coco Gauff's 2nd time

WIMBLEDON, England — This is what went through Andy Murray’s mind while catching some of Novak Djokovic’s French Open semifinal clash with Rafael Nadal on TV:

“There’s a bit of me that’s jealous watching that. Like, I would love to be playing in those matches,” Murray said recently. “I would love to still be competing with them in semis and stuff of Slams. I would love that. I’m not going to try to hide that.”

And that is at least part of why the 34-year-old from Scotland stuck with his sport after two hip operations and is back at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday after being canceled in 2019, ready to compete in singles for the first time since 2017 at the place where he won two of his three Grand Slam titles.

“Some of it is deep-rooted. It’s just been something that I’ve done my whole life. So, yeah, letting go of that obviously would be a difficult thing to do,” said Murray, whose 2013 championship at the All England Club made him the first British man to win the grass-court tournament in 77 years. “I also miss being on Centre Court, things like that. I miss that. I miss the pressure of that, as well. That’s something I’m looking forward to feeling that again.”