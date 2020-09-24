Williams sworn in as new Chief of Winona Police

Speaking of his predecessor, Williams reciprocated the experiences he and Bostrack have shared.

“I’ve personally had the pleasure of working with Paul for his entire career at the Winona Police Department and to serve as his deputy chief since his appointment to chief in April of 2009,” Williams said. “During Paul’s career, we’ve had many conversations and discussions. These conversations were not just about the operations of the department — we also talked about hobbies, friends, trips, children and surgeries. Not mine -- his,” Williams said to a round of laughter.

“During his tenure, Paul has held many formal titles within the police department—patrol officer, sergeant, deputy chief and chief,” Williams said. “While these are official titles, those of us who’ve worked with him, and know him on a more personal level, know him as ‘tracker’ and “ramrod’ ... However, the most important title would be ‘friend.’”

Williams added that despite the current negative perception of law enforcement across the country, he welcomes the obstacles that will come in his new position and hopes to build upon the positive foundations laid during Bostrack’s tenure and improve the overall perception of police officers.