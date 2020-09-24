Williams sworn in as new Chief of Winona Police

Paul Bostrack handed the role of Winona chief of police to Deputy Chief Tom Williams Thursday afternoon.
Despite the uncertain weather, Bostrack, who has been chief for more than 11 years, was able to preside over Williams’s inauguration in front of the Winona Law Enforcement Center.
Punctuating the ceremony was a clear admiration the two share for each other and has continued to blossom in their time working together for the Winona Police Department.
“We’ve worked through a lot of issues, problems and some not-so-fun things over the years, (but) we had some fun along the way,” Bostrack said of Williams. “Tom has the energy, the drive, the knowledge and the experience to keep him and the department on the tracks -- and it’ll be full steam ahead.”
“His knowledge and experience have been, and will continue to be, extremely crucial for moving the staff of the Winona Police Department in the right direction,” Bostrack continued. “I have every faith that he will do an excellent job, and I mean that.”
For the broader department, Bostrack gave additional praise.
“I have never worked with a group of people who can continually amaze me (and) can continue to do extraordinary things under their conditions,” Bostrack said. “I’m proud of each and every one of you.”
Speaking of his predecessor, Williams reciprocated the experiences he and Bostrack have shared.
“I’ve personally had the pleasure of working with Paul for his entire career at the Winona Police Department and to serve as his deputy chief since his appointment to chief in April of 2009,” Williams said. “During Paul’s career, we’ve had many conversations and discussions. These conversations were not just about the operations of the department — we also talked about hobbies, friends, trips, children and surgeries. Not mine -- his,” Williams said to a round of laughter.
“During his tenure, Paul has held many formal titles within the police department—patrol officer, sergeant, deputy chief and chief,” Williams said. “While these are official titles, those of us who’ve worked with him, and know him on a more personal level, know him as ‘tracker’ and “ramrod’ ... However, the most important title would be ‘friend.’”
Williams added that despite the current negative perception of law enforcement across the country, he welcomes the obstacles that will come in his new position and hopes to build upon the positive foundations laid during Bostrack’s tenure and improve the overall perception of police officers.
“While we have an outstanding police department with employees who come to work every day and do the job, we know that we’re not perfect; there is always room for improvement and we need to be open to scrutiny and be open to suggestions on how to improve our delivery of services to the public and to be transparent,” Williams said. “We need to be committed to protect and serve the public who rely on us and depend on us to do the right thing. We need to continue to provide a level of service that makes everyone feel safe.”
