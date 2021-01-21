Will Bills employ same defensive strategy against Chiefs, hoping for different result?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When they met earlier this season, the Buffalo Bills looked to limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing attack. And that happened. Mahomes threw for 225 yards, well below his league-leading 316-yard average.

But that left Buffalo vulnerable to the run. Rookie Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards. The Chiefs ran 46 times for 245 yards overall, both high marks for an Andy Reid-coached Chiefs team.

Will that happen again?

Not getting beat deep was the best way to hang with the Chiefs, the Bills believed, and Buffalo did that. The Chiefs converted a third-and-12 on a 37-yard completion to Byron Pringle to set up the game-icing field goal.

Look for the Bills to apply more defensive balance Sunday.

“We went into it saying ‘OK, they’re not going to beat us over the top,’ ” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “They were hitting so many explosives, and they’re still doing it. We just weren’t going to give up the explosive passes, and that’s the way we played.

“We said, ‘OK, we’re going to dare them to stay with the run game,’ and lo and behold, they stayed with it, and had a lot of success running the football.”