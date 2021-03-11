Wild's up-and-coming youth dazzles in the present, leading to 4-3 win over Vegas

The Wild chased Fleury from the game in the third after Eriksson Ek cleaned up his own rebound at 5:54 and then Soucy converted on a one-timer at 7:41 to continue his strong return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch over the weekend. Fleury exited with 25 saves, and Logan Thompson made two stops in relief in his NHL debut.

With a team-leading 10 goals through 24 games, Eriksson Ek has set a career high — surpassing the eight he scored last season in 62 games.

“I saw [Fleury] didn’t really know where the puck was,” Eriksson Ek said. “I drove down on him and just tried to get my stick in on it.”

Offsetting unsportsmanlike conducts penalties to Soucy and Keegan Kolesar, a call the Wild disagreed with, paved the way for the Golden Knights to eat into their deficit.

While play was 4-on-4, Coghlan scored his second with six minutes left before completing the hat trick at 17:50 when Thompson was pulled for an extra attacker.

But the close result wasn’t indicative of the Wild’s performance, one that could continue to be a blueprint for years to come considering who were the catalysts.

“We’re a really good team,” Kahkonen said, “and if we just keep doing the right things, we’re going to be successful.”

