Wild's top three scorers — Kaprizov, Fiala, Eriksson Ek — need new contracts

Expansion draft loomsWhat Guerin said he also won’t do is sacrifice draft picks, prospects and the team’s future for a short-term fix.

“If the right deal comes across the table and it makes sense for our team where we are right now, we’ll do it,” he said. “If I feel it doesn’t make sense, I don’t feel it’s going to make us better now — or more importantly in the future to make us a good team for a long time — then we won’t do it.”

But subtraction is in the forecast because of the expansion draft next month when Seattle will pluck a player from the Wild.

The team can protect seven forwards, three defenseman and a goalie or eight skaters and a goalie. Players with no-movement clauses must be protected unless they waive them, but Guerin isn’t convinced he’ll have to ask any of the five Wild players with clauses to do that. He said side deals are a reality and there is plenty of strategizing.

“We’re going to lose somebody that we like because we like everybody,” Guerin said. “We’re going to do the things that we need to do to preserve what we have here and to make our team better for next year and for the future.”