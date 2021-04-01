Wild's Matt Boldy makes "super exciting" jump from college to pros

Despite debuting at Boston College as a prized prospect drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019, Boldy started slowly and didn’t make the team that represented the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“It was shaky for a little,” he said, “and obviously my game wasn’t where it is now.”

But Boldy rallied, learning from the adversity and emerging as one of the nation’s top scorers early in his sophomore season and then shining at the 2021 World Juniors, where he helped Team USA win a gold medal.

“That’s what you want to see, his line of development going up, and I think he’s doing that,” Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. “We’re on the right track, and we feel very good about where he is right now.”

At the World Juniors, Boldy tied for the team lead in goals with five.

“I was there to try and prove some people wrong,” Boldy said, “just kind of go out there, play my game and show everyone who I am as an all-around player.”

Guerin believes the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Boldy will have to get quicker and stronger like all young players do, but he feels Boldy is “a very important piece” in the Wild’s puzzle.