Wild's Hartman standing out as a playmaking center

Although he’s been known for his gritty style as a secondary scorer and penalty killer for the Wild since the team signed him as a free agent in 2019, Hartman is showing he has the tools to spark more offense.

“You have a role on certain teams, and sometimes that role is different depending on the time of the year,” he said. “Sometimes you’re asked to do certain things. I definitely have that. I know in myself what I can do. I’ve done it at the AHL level. I’ve done it at the NHL level. I’ve done it in juniors. I feel comfortable with the puck.

“At center, I have the puck a lot more and it drives my confidence. I get a lot more touches and am more comfortable when I do get them.”

Kahkonen starts again

Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made a fifth consecutive start Wednesday, a career high for the rookie.

Cam Talbot remained the backup, and he still hasn’t started a game since getting cleared from the NHL’s COVID protocols last week.

“Cam did not say he’s not ready,” Evason said. “It was just a group decision that Kahkonen plays (Wednesday), and we’ll evaluate as we always do going forward.”

Back in Colorado