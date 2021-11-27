Wild returns home to rout Jets, 7-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Late-game thrillers that end in regulation, overtime or a shootout are responsible for the bulk of the Wild’s success.

But the team used a different method on Friday, checking the box on a textbook example of how to cruise to victory.

“We played correctly for the entire game,” coach Dean Evason said.

In its most authoritative effort of the season, the Wild schooled the sputtering Jets, 7-1, during a matinee in front of a season-high announced crowd of 19,113 at Xcel Energy Center to widen its lead atop the Central Division at the outset of a five-game homestand.

“We started right, and it didn’t get away from us like it has in the past,” Evason said. “We were very happy with that.”

Kirill Kaprizov dazzled with another four-point game that included three assists, and his linemate Mats Zuccarello scored twice in an abbreviated appearance.

Overall, 14 different Wild players earned at least a point and the team set a franchise record for goals in consecutive home games with 14.

The Wild also racked up a season-high seven when it blitzed the Stars 7-2 on Nov.18. This was also the most the Wild has scored against Winnipeg, which has dropped five in a row.

“It’s awesome playing in front of fans, especially at home games,” Kaprizov said in Russian through a translator.

Despite jumping out to an early lead on Wednesday at New Jersey, the Wild faded in the second and third periods; the team advanced to a shootout, which it won 3-2, thanks to goaltender Cam Talbot.

But the Wild didn’t have any letdowns this time, and the team’s cohesiveness debuted early.

Alex Goligoski’s point shot dodged traffic just 52 seconds into the first period for the Wild’s quickest goal of the season. That boosted Goligoski to 10 points over his last 11 games, and his 13 points overall lead Wild defensemen.

Later in the first, Zuccarello’s shot caromed off the post and then bounced off Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck before tumbling into the net at 7:47. Dmitry Kulikov fed the puck to Zuccarello, his third assist in as many games, and Kaprizov had the other helper.

In the second, the Wild added three goals on 21 shots — the most in any period this season.

Ryan Hartman tallied his team-leading 11th goal at 2:04 with his backhand and then just 45 seconds later, Kaprizov set up Zuccarello for a wide-open shot while Hellebuyck was sprawled out of position.

“They just find each other, especially those two,” said Hartman, who is centering Kaprizov and Zuccarello. “I try to get to the front of the net when they have the puck in the zone, which brings one or two defenders to the front of the net, and that kind of opens up the zone for them.”

Zuccarello’s sixth goal counted as his ninth point over the past nine games, but he left early after getting slashed by the Jets’ Nathan Beaulieu. Evason said Zuccarello was held out as a precaution and will be fine to play Sunday vs. Tampa Bay.

“It’s very frustrating because the guy just takes a baseball swing and hits him in the hand,” Evason said.

Hellebuyck was replaced after Zuccarello’s goal by Eric Comrie, exiting with 10 saves. But the change didn’t slow down the Wild.

Jon Merrill wristed in a puck from the left side at 9:35 of the second, Matt Dumba scored on a one-timer 11:24 into the third period and then Kaprizov tallied his sixth goal at 15:22 — only 14 seconds after Pierre-Luc Dubois spoiled Talbot’s shutout bid with a power play goal.

The Jets went 1 for 3, and the Wild was 0 for 4. Talbot totaled 30 saves, and Comrie had 21.

“I saw a lot of support all over the ice, simple plays, and just direct,” Talbot said. “When you put the puck direct to the net and you’ve got the guys that we do in front, we’re going to make plays.”

The three-assist performance by Kaprizov was his third of the season, tying his career high. This was also his second career-high four-point game in as many home games. Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoring with 22 points, 11 of which have come over the last five contests.

He was crowned the game’s first star, a smile on his face as the announcement was made.

“It’s an amazing experience,” Kaprizov said. “I love playing in front of our home fans.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0