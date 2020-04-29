Wild interim coach Evason remains in charge: 'He's ready to go'

Overall, the team’s 8-4 record since Feb. 15 ranked as one of the best clips in the NHL.

“You want to feel that, that you have the confidence and you feel that the team is going the right direction at that moment and just to give us the chance to get to the playoffs,” captain Mikko Koivu said. “And I think that was the mind-set that he had. … With the results that we got, you’ve got to be happy with it.”

Ready to return

Evason feels encouraged about the job he and the rest of the coaching staff has done, but he also realizes what’s next is out of his control.

“What we did we did,” he said. “Hopefully we get another opportunity to continue to prove that we can get the job done going forward.”

He liked the communication between the coaches and management, and he felt the players were in lockstep. Evason sensed being on the same page was a priority of Guerin’s, and Evason saw that buy-in from the team.

“I think he liked the way we were playing as a group together,” said Evason, who was hired as an assistant by former GM Paul Fenton before last season. “You’d have to ask him as far as anything else he liked or disliked.”