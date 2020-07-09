Wild interim coach Dean Evason eager for Monday's start of camp

The Wild was rolling back then, winning eight of its previous 11 games leading up to the break in action to land within a point of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Winger Kevin Fiala was a lightning rod for offense, and backup Alex Stalock was on a tear to seize control of the crease.

Since the team will have to get by the Vancouver Canucks in a best-of-five series to advance in the 24-team tournament the NHL adopted to award this year’s Stanley Cup, there’ll be urgency to rediscover a rhythm quickly.

Aside from preparing for the Canucks, Evason will rehash the Wild’s structure while being mindful of rest and not overloading players with instruction. Teams are expected to travel to hub cities July 26, with games starting Aug. 1.

“The camp, it’s unique obviously,” said Evason, who was promoted from an assistant after Bruce Boudreau was fired on Feb. 14. “We’ve got a lot of time to get the guys to the point where we feel that they’ll be ready to play games. No rush to get out there that first skate and get on the ice for two hours and skate them. We’re definitely going to ease into things and hopefully to do the right things to ramp up to be prepared to play when we do get to Edmonton.”

What could jeopardize those games is players getting sick.