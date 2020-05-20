Wild interested in St. Paul being an NHL "hub city" when games restart

Players remain scattered and getting everyone back to their NHL cities might not be easy with border restrictions and quarantine guidelines. The closure of the border between the United States and Canada for nonessential travel was extended another 30 days Tuesday, to June 21, and Bettman said 17% of players are outside North America.

How a centralized setup affects families is also a concern for players.

“Nobody with kids is going to want to be away for three or four months at a time,” Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk said earlier this month. “I think that’s a lot to ask out of guys.”

Testing is another hurdle.

Not only would the NHL need to implement protocols, especially in the event of positive tests, but ensuring it has access to the required resources could be a tricky issue to resolve.

“I am told that there can be enough capacity, and certainly over the next couple of months, there will be more capacity,” Bettman said. “But that is a fundamental question, and we certainly can’t be jumping the line in front of medical needs.”

Still, the NHL and NHL Players Association has a Return to Play Committee in place and a 24-team format is reportedly at the forefront of discussions.