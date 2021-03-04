Wild hits a rough patch as its schedule gets more challenging

“We gotta make teams react to us and not worry about them,” Spurgeon said.

Where Vegas exploited the Wild on Wednesday was during odd-man rushes, with the Golden Knights getting and capitalizing on those breaks throughout the game and not just when the Wild was trailing in the third period vying to close the gap.

“We could have got more pucks behind them and made them work a little harder to get those odd-man rushes,” coach Dean Evason said. “It wasn’t necessarily a turnover, but it was where they get stick on puck or they won that puck battle and went the other way. But, yeah, they definitely had a lot more odd-man rushes than we’re used to seeing.”

The power play also let the Wild down yet again, finishing 0-for-3 despite generating some of the team’s best chances.

In the third, Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov had dynamic shots on net but the Wild couldn’t get a puck past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. He ended up with 36 saves.

“Obviously, it needs to produce,” Evason said.

Perhaps no one embodied the exasperation the Wild felt more than Fiala, who banged his stick after not being able to solve Fleury.