Wild GM Bill Guerin: 'Expectations are the same'

Among those already in Minnesota preparing for the season is Kirill Kaprizov, who is on the brink of his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract with the team in the summer. He headlines a group of new arrivals that also includes forwards Marcus Johansson, Nick Bonino and Nick Bjugstad in addition to Talbot.

“He seems to be doing great,” Guerin said of Kaprizov. “Typical him. Every time I see him, he’s got a smile on his face. I see him interacting with all the other guys, and I think things are going really, really well so far.”

Playing through pandemic

Another injection of youth could come via Marco Rossi if the reigning first-round pick makes the team. The Wild could also choose to return Rossi to the ZSC Lions in Switzerland to continue his development.

Decisions like that, that establish the lineup, are the familiar aspects of a unique season like the one on deck. Same goes for the prize at the end of the journey.

Even so, plenty will be new.

Guerin’s expectations for the team just won’t be one of them.

“It’s just a little different,” Guerin said. “If we let that be an excuse, it’ll become an excuse and we don’t want that. We just have to accept things for what they are and play right through it.”

