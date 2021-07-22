Wild focused on the future with two first-round picks in Friday's NHL draft

“The best player available is going to be the biggest need,” Brackett said. “We still want to get great players and continue to add great players to our mix. Maybe by the time these players arrive there’s a different need. We can’t focus too much on roster composition. We have to continue to evaluate this class and look at players we think could have a big impact in a few years.”

There’s also a chance the Wild could trade up in the first round. They have a couple of picks at their disposal, and if a top prospect starts to slide at any point, they could potentially make a move. Not that Guerin is itching to make a trade.

“We aren’t going to chase anything, that’s for sure,” Guerin said. “We are very comfortable where we are. To have two first-round picks this year is a good position to be in. If there’s something that makes sense where we can move up or move down, we’ll do it. We’re pretty flexible. We’re an open-minded group that will listen to anything.”

That said, a trade seems unlikely based on what Guerin emphasized last week. For the Wild, the name of the game is drafting well in the coming years. Why wouldn’t they simply take two big swings on Friday night with hopes of hitting a home run?