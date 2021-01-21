Wild finishes successful season-opening trip with victory over Anaheim

As for the goal, it rang up as Eriksson Ek’s second in four games and capped off a two-point night since he also assisted on the Wild’s lone power play goal during a rare appearance by him on the man advantage.

But before the power play resurrected itself, the other half of special teams showed how it’s done.

On the penalty kill in the first period, Ryan Hartman poked a puck free at the blue line to skate in alone on Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller and although Miller blocked Hartman’s first attempt, Hartman wired in the rebound at 13:51 to open the scoring.

The goal was Hartman’s first career shorthanded goal and the first of its kind this season for the Wild, who had just three shorthanded markers in 2019-20.

Then, on its third opportunity of the game, the Wild power play finally capitalized. And after many minutes of well-executed choreography without any finish, the Wild pounced on a broken play with Bonino one-timing in a bouncing puck off a faceoff at 5:50 of the second period.

That upped the Wild’s lead and continued a lopsided feel to the action in its favor, but the Ducks started to chip away and work themselves back into the game.