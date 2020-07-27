Wild embark for Edmonton hoping to be away for a couple of months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jared Spurgeon said goodbye to his family a couple of weeks ago, knowing in a perfect world he wouldn’t see them for a couple of months.

He actually spent most of quarantine in his hometown of Edmonton before returning to the Twin Cities for training camp after the NHL announced its plan to resume the 2019-20 season.

He now returns to Edmonton — the hub city for the Western Conference playoffs — as the Wild gear up for what they hope is a Stanley Cup run. The Wild begin their rebooted season Sunday at 9:30 p.m. against the Vancouver Canucks.

“I’ve been flying solo for a bit,” Spurgeon said. “It’s definitely hard. Especially when they ask when I’m going to be back. You can usually give them and answer like, ‘I’m going to be back in four or five days,’ or something like that.”

That’s not an option this time around. If the Wild continue to win, the road trip continues. There’s no return trip booked as the goal is to be there as long as possible.

“It’s even tougher for them because they know I’m playing in Edmonton,” Spurgeon said. “They are a little confused as to why they can’t come and hang out with me.”