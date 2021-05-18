Wild didn't panic under pressure in playoff-opening victory

“That’s exactly the way we want to play,” said goaltender Cam Talbot, who picked up his fifth career playoff shutout with 42 saves. “The longer it stays scoreless, I think it definitely favors us.”

That composure was rewarded 3 minutes, 20 seconds into overtime, when Eriksson Ek scored to seal only the fourth Game 1 victory in a best-of-seven series in Wild history. But the Wild’s poise probably wouldn’t have flourished if the team didn’t persevere through a shaky start.

As the first period progressed, Vegas became increasingly dangerous — controlling the puck and driving play toward Talbot’s crease. If Talbot didn’t make 19 saves in the period, the rest of the game might have followed a completely different script.

“We need to have a push earlier, so we don’t get behind the eight ball and rely on our goaltender to make multiple key saves to keep us in the ballgame,” Evason said.

Getting back on the ice

Even in the afterglow of an overtime triumph, Wild players were mindful of the context — recognizing that there’s more hockey to be played.

Their actions reinforced that, too. The players opted to practice Monday instead of staying off the ice.