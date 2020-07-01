Wild defenseman Carson Soucy: 'You definitely don't plan to get it'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wild hasn’t played a game in almost four months, but the break in action has been much longer for Carson Soucy.

Injured in February, the rookie defenseman missed the team’s last nine games and was on the brink of returning to the ice before the coronavirus pandemic paused the season.

“I was cleared to skate the day after we all got shut down,” Soucy recalled. “So I was just gearing up to get back on the ice and then this whole thing happens and I’m not allowed to skate for another three months.”

Now, not only has Soucy healed up but he’s also finally skating again — working out at Tria Rink in St. Paul ahead of a qualifying matchup between the Wild and Canucks if the NHL and players agree to resume the season later this summer.

“Just to be skating back in Minnesota with a couple of guys, it made it feel more real,” Soucy said Tuesday during a video conference call. “It made it feel like playoffs are coming and we’re going to start getting ready here. So, it was definitely exciting.”

Soucy was among the first wave of players to voluntarily skate at Tria Rink after the Wild opened its practice rink last month as part of the second phase of the NHL’s return to play plan.