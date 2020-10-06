Wild deal Dubynk, Donato to San Jose

“It is part of the change that’s going on here. We need to go in a different direction,” Guerin said. “Devan and I had some very good open conversations in the last little while, and in the end, I just think that this is best for the Minnesota Wild.”

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson has been seeking a veteran to challenge incumbent Martin Jones for the top spot in net. Jones is still under contract for four more years at a cost of $5.75 million per season but hasn’t played to that level in recent years, posting an .896 save percentage in each of the past two seasons.

Jones was benched for a period last January to refine his game, starting only three times in a period of six weeks. He had a 2.02 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in eight appearances after he returned to action in February.

“We have to tighten up as a team defensively to give whoever is in net a chance to succeed,” said Wilson, who’s in his 17th year running the Sharks.