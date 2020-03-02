Wild comes up empty-handed in well-played 'playoff game' vs. Capitals

ST. PAUL — At the end of a busy week in which it had already played three games in four nights, the Wild could have sagged Sunday — especially against the Metropolitan Division leading Capitals, a rested squad that had been waiting for the Wild since a 3-0 loss in Winnipeg on Thursday.

But the team didn’t limp into this matchup.

It rolled out one of its most entertaining, charged performances of the season — the upside for the group in a narrow 4-3 loss that kept it out of a playoff position.

“It felt like a playoff game,” winger Kevin Fiala said. “We were fighting from the start to the end.”

Although the Wild didn’t get the results, its effort was certainly at the level that usually does merit points.

The players started on time, peppering Washington with shots early and establishing a lead. And even when it fell behind, the push to catch up was there.

What hurt, though, was the 3 minutes, 38 seconds in the first where the Capitals blitzed the Wild for three goals — one of which came during a 5-on-3 power play.

Other than that, the Wild was mostly even with a team that’s expected to contend for the Stanley Cup.

