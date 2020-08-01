Wild coach Evason 'always has the right attitude'

Next step

There wasn’t one conversation in particular that signaled to General Manager Bill Guerin that Evason, who was initially hired as an assistant in 2018, was the right fit to take over permanently after being named an interim on Feb. 14 once the Wild dismissed Bruce Boudreau.

The two had plenty of talks, and what Guerin liked was the way Evason communicated and how he related to players from different backgrounds — an understanding that stems from his 800-plus games in the NHL as a player but also the time he spent coaching in juniors and the minors before becoming an assistant in the NHL.

“You have to have the empathy, the compassion for the guys, too,” Guerin said. “This is a hard life. I think everybody sees the glamour and the glitz and the paychecks and stuff like that. But this is a hard life. It’s competitive and when you’re struggling, everybody knows it and he helps guys through that.”

Same person

After his interim tag was removed and he was awarded a two-year extension on July 13, the same day the Wild officially reconvened for training camp to prepare for its matchup with the Canucks that kicks off Sunday, Evason didn’t alter his approach to the job.