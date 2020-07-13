Wild coach Dean Evason has interim tag removed, gets two-year contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS — Dean Evason got his chance to be an NHL head coach on Valentine’s Day, when Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin fired Bruce Boudreau.
The interim tag that preceded Evason’s title was removed Monday when Guerin gave Evason a two-year contract extension to be the fifth full-time head coach in team history.
Evason, 55, played 13 seasons (803 games) in the NHL before starting his coaching career. He spent six seasons as head coach of Nashville’s AHL team in Milwaukee before joining the Wild as an assistant coach to Boudreau for the 2018 season.
Jacques Lemaire coached the Wild for its first nine seasons, winning NHL coach of the year honors in 2002-03. Todd Richards coached two seasons before Mike Yeo took over from 2011-2016. John Torchetti was behind the bench for 27 games as an interim coach after Yeo was fired.
Boudreau had the best record of any Wild coach, going 158-110-35 from 2016 until February.
The Wild was 8-4 with Evason as interim head coach before the NHL season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL’s return to play will come with 12 Western Conference teams playing in Edmonton and 12 Eastern Conference teams playing in Toronto.
First-round play-in series include the Wild vs. Vancouver, a best-of-five set that starts Aug. 2.
In a conference call with reporters Sunday, Guerin said he’d been impressed with how Evason handled the interruption to the season, and made it clear he wouldn’t make his decision on Evason’s status based on how the Wild does in the postseason.
“I’m not going to do that,” Guerin said. “It’s more about the process and the operation and the communication, all those things. I know he knows the game. I know he knows how to deal with players. Those are the good things.
“I’m comfortable with Dean. I like Dean.”
Wild sign Kaprizov
The Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year, entry level contract Monday.
The young Russian star, however, won’t be eligible to play when the Wild season resumes with a play-ins series against Vancouver in Edmonton on Aug. 2. The team hopes Kaprizov can quickly get to Minnesota for training camp, however.
The first year of Kaprizov’s contract will be burned, and the second year is for the 2020-21 season.
Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Sunday the 23-year-old Kaprizov would benefit by participating in training camp and going to Canada with the team.
“To have him in the mix … would be nice,” Guerin said. “If he could come over and get to know the area, meet some of his future teammates, see how things are done here, I think that would definitely be an advantage.”
The Russian winger, who the Wild drafted in the fifth round in 2015, spent the past three seasons with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League. He finished the KHL’s top goal scorer for a second straight year, with 33 in 57 games. Winning a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics and a bronze at the 2017 World Junior Championship have made the talented scorer one of the most intriguing players not in the NHL.
Kaprizov’s deal can’t include a signing bonus or performance bonus for this season, but can contain a signing bonus for 2020-21. He would be a restricted free agent until 2024.
