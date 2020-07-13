Wild coach Dean Evason has interim tag removed, gets two-year contract extension

In a conference call with reporters Sunday, Guerin said he’d been impressed with how Evason handled the interruption to the season, and made it clear he wouldn’t make his decision on Evason’s status based on how the Wild does in the postseason.

“I’m not going to do that,” Guerin said. “It’s more about the process and the operation and the communication, all those things. I know he knows the game. I know he knows how to deal with players. Those are the good things.

“I’m comfortable with Dean. I like Dean.”

Wild sign Kaprizov

The Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year, entry level contract Monday.

The young Russian star, however, won’t be eligible to play when the Wild season resumes with a play-ins series against Vancouver in Edmonton on Aug. 2. The team hopes Kaprizov can quickly get to Minnesota for training camp, however.

The first year of Kaprizov’s contract will be burned, and the second year is for the 2020-21 season.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Sunday the 23-year-old Kaprizov would benefit by participating in training camp and going to Canada with the team.