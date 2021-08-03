Wild coach Dean Evason already tinkering with a potential lineup

Dean Evason has been back home in Montreal for the past month and a half. He doesn’t plan to return to Minnesota until after Labor Day.

But the 56-year-old Wild coach is already looking ahead to next season.

He has been tinkering with his lineup since last week when the Wild started the process of filling out their roster for the 2020-21 season. He likes the signing of veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski as well as the grit fellow defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Jon Merrill will bring. He’s also a big fan of center Frederick Gaudreau, who he coached during their time together in the Nashville Predators organization.

Though the lineup itself is far from complete, the possibilities are endless for the Wild with training camp coming up next month.

“We had a Zoom meeting last week and it’s fun to get our depth chart and start putting lines together,” Evason said. “We talked about this last year at training camp. We’re going to see who’s going to fit where.”

The most intriguing position is center, but then, isn’t it always? A couple of weeks ago general manager Bill Guerin teased that the Wild might have to take a by-committee approach at that position once again, and based on the way this offseason has transpired, it looks like that is likely.