Wild calls up first round picks Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi from minors

Mired in a five-game losing streak, and struck with injuries to key players, the Wild elevated its two top prospects on Tuesday.

Matt Boldy, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, and 2020 first-rounder Marco Rossi were both called up from Iowa of the American Hockey League and placed on the Wild’s taxi squad. They are set for the NHL debuts on Thursday night in Boston.

Rossi had seven goals and 16 assists for a team-leading 23 points in 21 games at Iowa, and Boldy, who broke an ankle during training camp, had four goals and six assists in 10 games.

The Wild also placed center Victor Rask, who has four goals and six assists in 21 games, on waivers. If he clears, he could be sent to the taxi squad or to Iowa. Goalie Zane McIntyre, a former North Dakota standout, was signed for the remainder of the season to bolster the Iowa goaltending group.

The 20-year-old Boldy was the 12th overall pick in 2019. He played two seasons at Boston College, and won a gold medal with the U.S. junior national team in 2021. He signed an entry level contract with the Wild following his sophomore season at BC, and played out the end of last season at Iowa, where he had six goals and 12 assists in 14 games. Boldy was called up by the Wild for the playoff series against Vegas, but did not see action. He broke his left ankle in a game against the Blackhawks on Oct. 7 and was cleared to play again on Nov. 16.

Boldy, who is from the Boston suburb of Millis, Mass, said he’s looking forward to his debut — “Just going in and playing my game, and hopefully it benefits everyone.”

Rossi, 20, was the ninth overall pick in 2020. A native of Austria, he played two seasons of junior hockey for the Ottawa 67s. He missed last season after developing myocarditis because of COVID-19, but had an impressive training camp in October. He is 18th in the AHL in scoring.

He said on Thursday he’ll “just try to play my game. I want to show them that I earned this spot.”

The Wild is without three injured players: defenseman Jared Spurgeon, center Joel Eriksson Ek and goalie Cam Talbot. Winger Jordan Greenway is in the NHL’s COVID protocols. Defenseman Jonas Brodin, who missed the past week because he was in protocols, returned to practice Tuesday.The 29-year-old McIntyre was signed to a two-way contract, and was put on waivers so he can go to Iowa. A native of Thief River Falls, Minn., he played three games for Tucson in the AHL this season.

McIntyre has played in 205 AHL games over seven seasons after a three-year career at North Dakota, where he won the Richter Award in 2015 as the nation’s top goalie. He appeared in eight NHL games (three starts) with Boston in 2016-17, where he was 0-4-1 with a 3.97 goals-against average.

