Wiggins reflects on the past

“Looking back, I feel like [the trade] worked in the best favor for both teams,” Wiggins said. “Golden State needed a wing that could defend and just play his game and Minnesota — they needed someone that could play with KAT, create with KAT, playmake. They needed a PG, you know? I feel like it worked out in the best favor for both.”

Wiggins was never one to take things personally and had the kind of laid-back personality that would let the criticism run off his lanky shoulders. It was also that personality that endeared him to teammates over the years, even if his play didn’t live up to fans’ lofty expectations.

“They might boo you and they might say some stuff during the game, but once I left the atmosphere and I left Target Center, I never felt no negativity,” Wiggins said. “Whatever was left was left in the gym. Once I left that world, left Target Center, there was never no disrespect or nothing like that around the city. So it was cool.”

Starting over