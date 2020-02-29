Who's the first line? Who's the fourth line? For the Wild, it doesn't matter

“Our system is the same for all four lines,” Evason said. “We don’t say, ‘You go score. You go check.’ Everybody is trying to score goals. We all want to score. And if we can continue to have that balance, which clearly we’ve had, then there’s no difference.”

That balance has manifested itself on the ice as the Wild have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup as of late.

“It’s very nice,” Fiala said. “Just everybody is so happy for each other. You know, we’re a big family here, we can feel that. We are so happy no matter who makes a point.”

STALOCK’S MILESTONE

With his start in Thursday’s game against the Red Wings, Stalock unceremoniously passed goaltending coach Bob Mason to move into sixth place on the all-time list for NHL games played by a goaltender born in Minnesota.

He added to that total in Friday’s game against the Blue Jackets and has now suited up for 147 games between the pipes.

While there’s a chance the South St. Paul native cracks the top five by the end of his career, there’s no chance he tops Eveleth native Frank Brimsek, who played in 514 games.

BARTKOWSKI RECALLED