Who ends the drought?

2 Minnesota United: MLS is unpredictable. The Loons made it to the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament earlier this year and are on track for a second consecutive playoff berth this year. Soccer is like hockey in that a team can be severely outplayed and still win a playoff game, bringing a level of volatility to the postseason.

3 Wild: To win in the playoffs, it sure helps to have a dominant top line and great goaltending. The Wild doesn’t have either of those things yet, but you can see the potential with the arrival of Kirill Kaprizov, the ascent of Kevin Fiala and the promise of Kaapo Kahkonen. You have to squint to see it, and it’s not happening next season, but this could be a dangerous team in 2-3 years.

4 Vikings: Two months ago, the Vikings would have been at least one place higher on this list. But they are in an unenviable position now: Looking like they guessed wrong about the talent on their roster, getting older at key positions and locked into an expensive quarterback who is better suited to be a complementary piece than one who elevates a team. Unless players chosen in the last three drafts get a lot better in a hurry, this could be an ugly next few years.