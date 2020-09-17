White Sox rally past Twins to clinch 1st postseason berth since 2008

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2008 after rallying with two seven inning runs to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox trailed 3-2 heading into the inning but Jarrod Dyson, who had two hits, began the rally with a single. He stole second and moved to third on a Tim Anderson grounder to second before Yasmani Grandal drew a two-out walk.

Twins reliever Sergio Romo got Jose Abreu to hit a grounder to deep short. Abreu beat Jorge Polanco’s throw to first and Dyson scored to tie the game.

Eloy Jimenez followed with a double to left and pinch runner Yolmer Sanchez scored to give the Sox the 4-3 lead.

Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion homered for the Sox (33-17), who increased their lead in the American League Central to three games over the second-place Twins (31-21).

Byron Buxton homered twice for the Twins.

Buxton’s solo homer in the second gave the Twins a 1-0 lead. Abreu tied the score in the fourth with his 17th home run of the season. He leads the AL with 51 RBIs.

Buxton homered in the top of the fifth and Encarnacion answered with his solo homer to tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the inning.