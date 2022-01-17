Where the Wisconsin men’s basketball team sees room for defensive improvement despite winning streak

Four days before the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team started Big Ten play, its defense was statistically among the best in the country.

The Badgers, who were ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 at the time, had just handily defeated in-state rival Marquette and were less than two weeks removed from winning the Maui Invitational in upset fashion thanks in large part to their defense, which led the Big Ten and ranked 12th in the nation in scoring defense following their defeat of the Golden Eagles.

Six weeks later, the Badgers are ranked 85th in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense.

They also are ranked the highest they’ve been all season at No. 8 in the AP poll.

UW enters a matchup with 9-6 Northwestern on Tuesday on a six-game winning streak that has included wins over No. 3 Purdue, Iowa, Maryland and No. 16 Ohio State.

While it makes sense that the Badgers’ defensive statistics have taken a hit as the quality of their opponents has improved, the members of the team see plenty of room for improvement with the likes of No. 14 Michigan State and No. 17 Illinois looming on their schedule.

“This is probably one of the most athletic starting fives we’ve had in a while at Wisconsin,” freshman Chucky Hepburn said. “But I think our ball pressure could be improved a lot, especially when they’re entering the post. Just bothering the ball a little bit, kind of disrupting it could help.”

UW’s first eight opponents have an average NET ranking of 121.45 with the high at fifth (Houston) and low at 328th (Green Bay). The most recent eight opponents have an average ranking of 71.25 with the high at sixth (Purdue) and low at 207 (Nicholls State). Only two of the last eight games weren’t against Big Ten opponents.

UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said he doesn’t think Big Ten play impacts the defense’s consistency too much. The five Big Ten teams UW has played have an average of a 31.4 NET ranking.

“We try to play the same way,” Oliver said. “I think the increased effort comes when you don’t perform the way you’re supposed to. I think watching our last game versus Ohio State [on Dec. 15] obviously on the defensive end, or on either end, we didn’t play the way we wanted to.”

The Badgers were holding opponents to an average of 56.7 points per game, 38.5% shooting overall and 32.4% from 3-point range through their first eight games. UW’s opponents have scored an average of 71.1 points on 46.51% shooting and 33.44% from beyond the arc in its last eight games.

Sophomore center Steven Crowl said the changes have had more to do with personnel consistency than anything else.

“The lack of focus throughout a couple games,” Crowl said. “We had Christmas, we had a couple other breaks, flu throughout the team and then COVID. Just trying to get everyone back together and get that gel that we had to start the season back again, has been the big thing for us.”

UW went through a five game stretch where at least one player was unavailable for each game. UW coach Greg Gard said it’s been an even longer time where everyone was available for practice.

The starting five has been available for every game except for two this season — Johnny Davis was unavailable for Providence and Nicholls State.

It didn’t stop those five from being impacted, even though they were at a majority of the games. Tyler Wahl played Ohio State on Dec. 15 with the flu. Chucky Hepburn rolled his ankle against Purdue on Jan 3. The many bench players who missed games meant the starters had to play more, too.

“A lot of defense is straight up effort,” Oliver said. “You gotta have that energy to play that type of defense. Some guys have logged a lot of minutes. You have to look at some of those rotations and make sure guys are fresh enough to play both ends that way.”

Hepburn said he believes the Badgers’ defensive performance has improved since the Purdue game. They had a slate of four games in 11 days and won all of them. They also had to faced three of the best players in the Big Ten during that stretch.

Purdue entered play Monday averaging 85.6 points per game on 50.6% shooting overall and 40.1% from 3-point range. UW held the Boilermakers to 69 points on 41.1% shooting and 40.0% from 3-point range. Jaden Ivey came into the game averaging 18.3 points and was held to 14 points.

That game also exposed what Oliver called the Badgers biggest defensive issue — foul trouble. Tyler Wahl, Chris Vogt and Crowl fouled out against the Boilermakers.

“It puts a lot of pressure on your defense,” Oliver said. “It’s very hard to guard when you have multiple guys in foul trouble. That’s something we got to do a better job of, you know, moving our feet, showing our hands, not grabbing, not arm wrestling, those types of things, not getting cheap fouls. You have to avoid the ones that you can and we have to do a better job of that.”

UW allowed 78 points to Iowa in its next game, allowing Keegan Murray to score 27 points on 62.5% shooting. They then held Maryland to 45.5% shooting, which was a bit better than their final game in the stretch against Ohio State.

The Badgers are holding opponents to an average of 65.1 points per game, 43.1% shooting overall and 33.0% from 3-point range over the entire season. Oliver said that it doesn’t always come down to shooting percentages when determining how the coaches think UW’s defense is performing.

“The team defense mentality is making sure that they’re not getting great shots,” Oliver said. “We’re forcing contested shots, every possession. It’s a mindset that the team has to have and has to be joined and united at all times, following assignments and following rules. We just need to re-emphasize those things and get back on track.”

