Where do Gophers turn if star running back Mo Ibrahim is out for the season?

If Potts becomes RB1, Gophers running back coach Kenni Burns had a comparison U fans know well.

“(He) has a lot of Rodney Smith in him,” Burns said during preseason camp. “He’s able to make you miss in space. He is progressing really well.”

While Burns wants his tailbacks to embrace their own skill sets and not look to imitate others, Burns would like the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Potts to become more physical like Ibrahim.

“What I saw from Trey as the (2020) season went on, he became more of a physical tailback,” Burns said. “He’s able to stick his nose in there and fight for extra yards.”

Potts showed a burst in two games last season — three carries for 45 yards vs. Maryland, then three carries for 49 yards and a touchdown against Illinois. But in the Illini game, Potts got hurt and missed the next two games.

Behind Potts is the U’s bigger change-of-pace back Cam Wiley. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wiley was second on the team a year ago with 179 yards on 29 carries.

When Ibrahim went down before the final quarter, Morgan, the quarterback, said, “We talked in the huddle about it’s not going to change anything. We believe in all those running backs: Cam, Bryce, Trey. The list can go on and on.

“Our identity is our identity,” Morgan continued. “We are going to keep doing what we do and do what we believe in. I think that is how coach called it, and we went out and executed. I was really proud of how we responded. Obviously because seeing anybody go down, you never know what could be. You always wonder whatever, but especially with Mo as big of a leader he is. I was just proud of how everybody responded.”

