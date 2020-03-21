When your job is talking sports, what do you talk about now?

Logistical challenges

Sports personalities have altered what they talk about; perhaps even more dramatic is how they do their jobs.

Mitchell still gets ready for her on-camera work the same way she always did. But instead of heading to the office, she does her segments from her Twin Cities home.

“I’m live from my living room,” she said, while another anchor and photographer are in different spots. “It’s been a technological feat. There are very few producers still in the office. We’re trying to figure out the best way to inform people while still being safe. … It’s very weird to be live from my house — in my home but also in other people’s homes.”

Abbott and Mackey said both of their stations are practicing social distancing by having hosts either in separate studios or as far apart as possible in large studios. KFAN no longer has in-studio guests, and everything in the studio is disinfected between shows. Mackey echoed that.

“If you are in a radio studio, think of all the different touch points — buttons, chairs, everything,” he said. “We’re trying to give employees as much peace of mind as possible.”

And so little of this was front-brain as recently as a week or two ago.