What 'stay at home' means for Minnesota outdoor sports, recreation, fishing, hunting

State parks, wildlife management areas, state forests, campgrounds and other public lands remain open to the public and usage has been high, the DNR has said. But enclosures such as state park visitor centers are closed as are some restrooms.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In his “stay-at-home” news conference, Walz said: “Be smart about this … Don’t congregate together. If you can get out and social distance and walk, that’s a good thing. If you’re running, please do so, and stay away from one another. But those are things you can continue to do.”

The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota applauded the governor “for acknowledging that outdoor activity is critical to our physical and mental health.”

Walz included bike shops in his written listing of necessary services.

As far as fishing is concerned, the traditional season opener for walleye and northern pike is still seven weeks away. In the meantime, fishing is open for salmon and lake trout on Lake Superior, ice fishing continues on Lake of the Woods and walleye fishing at Big Stone and Traverse lakes near Ortonville never shuts down. In southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere, the traditional opener for stream trout is set for April 18.