Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Xavier at Villanova, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Yale at North Carolina, ACC, 6 p.m.; William & Mary at Elon, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Tulane at Memphis, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The First Responder Bowl Western Kentucky vs Western Michigan, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.; The Music City Bowl Mississippi State vs Louisville, ESPN, 3 p.m.; The Redbox Bowl California vs Illinois, FOX, 3 p.m.; The Orange Bowl Florida vs Virginia, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA: Atlanta at Orlando, NBA, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at Chicago, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Brooklyn at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Phoenix at Portland, NBA, 9 p.m.
NHL: Ottawa at Pittsburgh, NHL, 6 p.m.
