Wednesday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Pepperdine at Santa Clara, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.; Kansas at Kansas State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.; Louisiana State at Kentucky, SEC, 7 p.m.; Mississippi at Georgia, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour The Zozo Championship, GOLF, 10 p.m.

MLB WORLD SERIES: Washington at Houston, FOX, 7 p.m.

NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Brooklyn, FSNO, 6:30 p.m.; Denver at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

